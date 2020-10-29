Today’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the anticipated title match between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. Below is a “Tale of the Tape” for the two competitors.

The episode will also feature the return of Jordan Devlin.

NXT UK will have a special start time of 4pm ET on the WWE Network today.

