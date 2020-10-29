This week’s RAW show saw The Hurt Business defeat RETRIBUTION in an eight-man Elimination Match. One odd moment came during the match when Reckoning (Mia Yim) provided a distraction by dropping down and causing a scene, which looked like some sort of seizure.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon initially wanted Reckoning to mimic a seizure during the spot, but she, and others, spoke up and said the method originally pitched was not in good taste.

Vince reportedly liked the spot as it played out, as more of a “possession,” outside of Reckoning being referred to on commentary by her real name.

