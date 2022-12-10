NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.

This is the third Impact title reign for The Motor City Machine Guns. Heath and Rhino began their first title reign together on the October 20 Impact episode, where they defeated The Kingdom to capture the straps.

