WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next Friday for his first appearance since War Games at Survivor Series.

Tonight’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso advised Sami Zayn to cut some of his hair and trim his beard up because with The Tribal Chief returning, he thinks next Friday will be a big night for Zayn due to how he’s “leveled up” in recent weeks.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend his title against Ricochet next Friday.

Ricochet earned the title shot by winning the SmackDown World Cup Tournament last week. Tonight’s show featured a contract signing for the match, which led to six-man action as Ricochet and The New Day defeated Imperium.

A big tag team Triple Threat has also been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown with The Viking Raiders vs. Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma.

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma have feuded for a few months now, and The Viking Raiders got involved several weeks back when they returned to action. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde wrestle Erik and Ivar until “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis attacked both teams, giving Legado the win by DQ. The segment saw Hit Row dominate both teams, and end with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy taking out Valhalla, then launching her into Zelina Vega at the announce table.

Finally, a second title match has been announced for next week’s SmackDown with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defending against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Nox and Morgan defeat Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in tag team action. WWE later announced that Nox and Morgan earned a title shot with the win. This will be the first TV title defense for Damage CTRL since they regained the straps from Alexa Bliss and Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago:

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his first appearance since War Games

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.