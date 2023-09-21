The Elite are your new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Friday’s special two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, and one of the matches saw Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson defeat Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) to capture the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

This is actually The Elite’s second reign with the titles. As The Hung Bucks, the trio previously won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles on August 20, 2017 at the War of the Worlds UK show put on by ROH, NJPW, CMLL and RPW. That reign went for 201 days. Mogul Embassy’s first reign began on December 10, 2022 when they defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys at ROH Final Battle. They will have held the strap for 286 recognized days.

