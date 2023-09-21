ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole was taken to the hospital following last night’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

It was first noted by PWInsider how Cole appeared to injure his ankle after jumping off the entrance ramp to the floor during the Dynamite main event, which saw Cole’s tag team champion partner MJF retain his AEW World Title over ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

Cole was noticeably limping and seemed to be hurting for the rest of the match. He was being checked out backstage right after the show went off the air.

Bryan Alvarez later posted an update and it was noted that Cole was on his way to the hospital after landing awkwardly from jumping off the ramp. You can see video below. There is no update on Cole’s condition as of this writing.

On a related note, Alvarez reported that Jon Moxley was “OK” after his injury scare at Dynamite, but he did get “hurt” during the title loss. Dave Meltzer later reported that Moxley was diagnosed with a minor concussion. Multiple sources now report that original plans called for Moxley to retain the AEW International Title, but he called the audible while down and put Rey Fenix over with the title win. You can click here for details with photos/videos on what happened to Moxley.

Cole and MJF are set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream on Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. You can click here for Grand Slam Rampage spoilers to air on Friday night with new challengers for MJF and Cole.

Adam Cole has arrived to show support to his tag team partner! Watch #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam LIVE ON TBS!@The_MJF | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/9jZ9ivZPrD — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 21, 2023

