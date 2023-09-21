The ROH World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at AEW WrestleDream.

We noted before how AEW World Champion MJF teased that he and Adam Cole may defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles at WrestleDream as MJF refused to work a singles match on the NJPW-themed show. Now new #1 contenders have been crowned to the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Friday’s special two hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday after the Grand Slam Dynamite. The episode will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the WrestleDream opponents for MJF and Cole, and that match was won by Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous. The other teams were The Hardys, The Kingdom and The Best Friends. You can click here for full Grand Slam Rampage spoilers.

There’s no word yet on if Cole will miss any ring time due to the apparent injury he suffered at Dynamite. You can click here for the post-Dynamite update on Cole. MJF and Cole won the ROH straps by defeating Aussie Open at All In on August 27. They then retained over The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver at All Out on September 3.

AEW WrestleDream will take place on Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The event is being held in honor of NJPW founder Antonio Inoki as it will take place on the one-year anniversary of his passing. AEW President Tony Khan announced WrestleDream during the All In media scrum, noting that this show will honor someone he has always looked up to – pro wrestling’s greatest dreamer. Khan also said he expects NJPW to work with AEW for the show as they are very supportive of the idea, and he’s hopeful more NJPW wrestlers will be added to the show. Below is the current card:

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)

Dream Match

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

