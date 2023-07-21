New WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will make his first title defense on tonight’s SmackDown FS1 broadcast.

A report from Better Wrestling Experience noted that Mysterio will defend his title on tonight’s show. PWInsider then noted that Butch is scheduled to challenge Mysterio for the title. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is also at SmackDown and will accompany Mysterio to the ring.

Mysterio captured the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee in Tuesday’s NXT main event, thanks to The Judgment Day. He is scheduled to defend against Mustafa Ali at NXT’s The Great American Bash on Sunday, July 30.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown from Orlando is scheduled to kick off with the second Fatal 4 Way in the WWE United States Title Invitational, featuring LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way will advance to next week’s SmackDown to face Santos Escobar, who won last week’s Fatal 4 Way. The winner of next week’s singles match will be named the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The only other announced item for tonight’s SmackDown is the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement discussion between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

