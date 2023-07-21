AEW superstar and current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where the Swiss-Superman will be defending his title against PAC in the show’s main event.

During the interview, Claudio gave his thoughts on the Blood & Guts match between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite and how he believes The Elite is now a better group following the feud. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How the BCC pushed the Elite to be even better after Blood & Guts:

It was the spectacle of blood and guts that people expected, and even exceeded that. We had modifications from last year with the separate entrances, which helped. There’s only been two other of these matches in AEW, but I thought it delivered. That’s what we wanted to come across. We lost that battle but we won the war. Thanks to the Blackpool Combat Club, now The Elite is better than ever. We brought them to a place they’ve never been.

On their post-match handshake:

The post-match between the BCC and The Elite, with Kenny talking and we all shook hands, that probably should have been on television, but it shows that there is nothing like being there in-person. There is nothing like being there live.

The full card for this evening’s Death Before Dishonor can be found here.