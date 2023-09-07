WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali is headed to Superstar Spectacle.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Khali is expected to be involved with Friday’s WWE Superstar Spectacle taping in some fashion, but there’s no word yet on what his role might be.

Khali, a former one-time World Heavyweight Champion, left WWE in November 2014 when his contract expired. He has made a few special appearances since then, and was inducted into the 2021 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Khali’s last WWE match was the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match in April 2018 from Saudi Arabia. He entered at #45 as a surprise entrant, but was eliminated in less than one minute by Bobby Lashley and the eventual winner, Braun Strowman.

Khali launch India’s Continental Wrestling Entertainment promotion in 2015, and still runs the promotion. Current WWE star Shanky, who is booked for Superstar Spectacle, was trained by Khali and held the CWE World Heavyweight Title. Former WWE talent Kavita Devi also started out in CWE.

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event will take place this Friday, September 8 from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Below is the current card:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Appearances by Bron Breakker, Shanky, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, among others to be announced, along with more matches.

