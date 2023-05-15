As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW will feature a Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title. RAW will also see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER make his official debut as a member of the RAW roster.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that the plan is to have a surprise win in tonight’s Battle Royal. The idea is to make GUNTHER’s next challenger be an underdog Superstar, but there’s no word yet on who that will be.

It was also confirmed that the Battle Royal winner will challenge GUNTHER at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has not announced the Battle Royal participants as of this writing.

