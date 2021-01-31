According to PW Insider, there will be a surprise return from a former top WWE superstar at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay per view.

Reports are that Carlito Colon was spotted backstage and is expected to make an appearance in the men’s Rumble matchup. Carlito was originally reported to be appearing at Raw legends night but that never came to fruition as he did not want to just make a cameo. This will be his first matchup for WWE since 2010. Word is that Carlito will also be backstage for tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw, reportedly getting a tryout as a producer.

