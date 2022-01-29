Former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall is also in St. Louis for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event.

It looks like Hall will be working the Women’s Royal Rumble as she was at the rehearsal held on Friday night, according to PWInsider. There were well over 30 women at the rehearsal for the Women’s Rumble.

As we speculated before, word is that WWE brought in extra competitors as a precautionary measure in case someone doesn’t pass COVID-19 medical protocols today. It’s likely that some of the names brought to St. Louis won’t actually compete in The Rumble, but could be used in some other fashion.

On a related note, the legendary Fit Finlay is in town this weekend as a part of the team producing the Women’s Rumble Match. Finlay had been working as a WWE NXT Producer over the last year, but worked behind-the-scenes with the WWE women’s division for many years.

As we’ve noted, some of the rumored and/or planned names going around for The Rumble this weekend are Hall, Kaitlyn, WWE Hall of Famer Ivory, Aksana, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Cameron, Melina, Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Ronda Rousey. There will also be some WWE NXT Superstars in town for the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, among others.

Remember to join us tonight for live Rumble coverage from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The current announced card for tonight looks like this:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 5 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 7 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

