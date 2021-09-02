Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV event in Chicago, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark, per PWInsider
*Bear Country def. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon. Bear Country was attacked by Avalon and Nemeth after the bout.
*Emi Sakura def. an unnamed opponent.
*Lance Archer def. an unnamed opponent.
*Kiera Hogan def. an opponent.
*John Silver and 10 def. two opponents.
* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) def. an unnamed opponent
*Anthony Bowens def. Griff Garrison. Max Caster returned and assisted Bowens. Brian Pillman Jr. made the save.
*Red Velvet def. an unnamed opponent.