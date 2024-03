Prior to last night’s NXT on USA airing the yellow-and-black brand taped matches for this Friday’s edition of NXT Level Up. Spoilers for those matches can be found below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

-Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

-Tavion Heights defeated Saquon Shugars (Lucky Ali of DPW).

-Jaida Parker defeated Lainey Reid.

0Eddy Thorpe defeated Uriah Conners.

(H/T PW Insider)