TNA announces a big match.

The promotion will be running a television taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 22nd and March 23rd, with all of the scheduled matches airing at a later date on AXS TV. Today, TNA has announced that Nic Nemeth will be battling Alex Shelley, a huge first time ever matchup.

Shelley is a former TNA world champion. Meanwhile, Nemeth is the current reigning IWGP Global Champion and is challenging Moose for the world title at a future date.

UPDATED lINEUP FOR THE TAPINGS:

Friday 3/22:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley

-Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams in Williams’ debut.

-TNA Tag Team Champions Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Motor City Machineguns.

Saturday 3/23:

-Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance.

-PCO vs. Kon.