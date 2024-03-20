A big update regarding WWE WrestleMania 40.

WrestleVotes is reporting this morning that fans can expect at least four more matches to be announced for this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, which takes place on April 6th and April 7th from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The belief is that WWE wants at least seven matches per night.

The indication from sources suggests we’ll see up to 4 more WrestleMania matches announced for the event. As of now, the working plan is to feature 7 matches per night on the main card. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 20, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40:

NIGHT ONE:

Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns (If Cody and Seth win then all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns on Night 2.

If Reigns and Rock win, then the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

NIGHT TWO:

-Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

ANNOUNCED MATCHES WITHOUT A DETERMINED NIGHT:

Judgment Day vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Day vs. TBD vs. TBD in a Six Pack Ladder Match for the WWE undisputed tag team titles

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the WWE United States Championship

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles