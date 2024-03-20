Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada and will broadcast live on TBS. A full preview for the program can be found below.
DYNAMITE:
-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an ‘I Quit’ match for the AEW TNT Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship
-Chris Jericho vs. HOOK
-Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May
-We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone
AEW will also be airing Rampage live immediately following Dynamite. That lineup can be found below.
RAMPAGE:
-Best Friends vs. Don Callis Family Wild Card for the Tag Team Tournament
-Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in a street fight
TONIGHT!
Two Championship matches headline a night of EXPLOSIVE action when #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage will be back-to-back LIVE from the @CocaColaClsm in Toronto, ON starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TysqHBrmoJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2024