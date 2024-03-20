Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada and will broadcast live on TBS. A full preview for the program can be found below.

DYNAMITE:

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an ‘I Quit’ match for the AEW TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. HOOK

-Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May

-We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

AEW will also be airing Rampage live immediately following Dynamite. That lineup can be found below.

RAMPAGE:

-Best Friends vs. Don Callis Family Wild Card for the Tag Team Tournament

-Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in a street fight