Tonight’s episode of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-After another brawl, Lyra Valkyria told General Manager Ava Raine that she demands to face Roxanne Perez at Stand & Deliver, and was even willing to put her NXT Championship on the line. Ava agreed and the match was later confirmed.

-Josh Briggs called out Oba Femi and asked him to put his NXT North American Championship on the line at Stand & Deliver. Dijak came out and the three men brawled. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it looks like a triple-threat.

-Drew Gulak retained the Heritage Cup over Riley Osbourne thanks to outside interference.

-The Good Brothers qualified for Stand & Deliver by defeating Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

-Commentary says there will be a deep dive on the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes matchup.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 26TH NXT:

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs

-Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

-Alpha Academy vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, if Alpha Academy win they will be added to Stand & Deliver tag title match