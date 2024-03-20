An explanation.

One of the biggest ‘What If’ dream matches that wrestling fans always clamored for was The Undertaker to take on Sting. On the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast The Deadman explained why the match never happened during Sting’s brief WWE run, when both men were active on the roster.

It just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE and Vince didn’t want it. For whatever reason, I don’t know what it was. He didn’t feel it. Everybody else was clamoring for this match for quite a few years. A year or two into that character change, I mean, people were already sending me artwork with the billboard or the poster. It just never worked out. The match would have been good, but I don’t think it would have lived up to the expectations that people have for it. People always think about things in a certain sense. I think they thought in their mind of Undertaker, 2007 or 2008 versus Sting. It was later on than that. I can say I was way on the backside of what I was going to do when he got there.

Undertaker then commented on Sting’s AEW run, stating that he was very smart and always put himself in situations that made him look good despite his limitations.

The smart thing that he did was he was booked judiciously. He wasn’t put into situations where he might have got exposed and not be able to maybe keep up with the younger talent. It was probably him, I would imagine, because you have to understand your limitations. A lot of times, people will get caught up in the moment. ‘Oh, well let’s put Sting in the ring with such and such.’ I’m just talking about the AEW. There would have been tons of single matches for him. He took Darby Allin. There was a little bit of chemistry there. Sting was kind of that big brother type role. It’s a very smart move (to put him in a tag team with Darby Allin) because you don’t get exposed.

Sting retired earlier this month at AEW Revolution. He went out an AEW Tag Team Champion. Check out the full Six Feet Under podcast below.