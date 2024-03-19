WWE NXT Results 3/19/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

First Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

Perez starts things off with The Suicide Dive. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez slams Paxley’s head on the ring apron. Perez repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s chest. Perez is choking Paxley with her boot. Paxley drives Perez back first into the turnbuckles. Paxley is throwing haymakers at Perez. The referee admonishes Paxley. Perez blocks The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Paxley with a Modified Bell Clap. Paxley slides under a clothesline from Perez. Perez with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Perez applies a wrist lock. Perez drops Paxley with The Divorce Court. Perez repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Paxley. Perez sends Paxley to the corner. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Perez follows that with two knee drops. Perez slaps Paxley in the back. Perez delivers The Sacrifice for a two count.

Perez applies an arm-bar. Paxley with a deep arm-drag. Paxley rolls Perez over for a two count. Paxley with forearm shivers. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Paxley decks Perez with a JawBreaker. Paxley scores the forearm knockdown. Paxley dropkicks Perez. Paxley delivers her combination offense. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perez side steps Paxley into the turnbuckles. Perez goes for a Side Russian Leg Sweep, but Paxley counters with a knee lift. Paxley with The Pumphandle Suplex for a two count. Perez denies The Butterfly Suplex. Perez with a Swinging Arm-Ringer into the turnbuckles. Perez hits The Pop Rocks. Perez makes Paxley tap out to The CrossFace. After the match, Perez grabs a microphone. She’s tired of waiting. It’s time for AVA to make the decision and give her the title she never lost. Perez gets into a big brawl with Lyra Valkyria. Perez shoves Valkyria into Paxley. Perez viciously attacks the left shoulder of Paxley. Perez applies The CrossFace on the floor.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via Submission

– Noam Dar wants Lash Legend to keep her focus during tonight’s main event. The Alpha Academy joins the conversation. Otis admits that he’s slightly jealous of Trick Williams. Lash wants nothing to do with Otis, so she walks away.

– Lyra Valkyria is refusing to receive medical attention in the trainer’s room. Lyra tells AVA to make the match official for Stand and Deliver.

Oba Femi, Josh Briggs, DIJAK Segment

Josh Briggs: Sorry, guys. Oba Femi is going to come out here and talk about how he damn near put Brooks Jensen through the ring, last week. Look, Brooks is a tough kid, he’s going to bounce back. But what pissed me off was Oba did it with a smile on his face the entire time. He wasn’t out here to hunt and destroy, he was out here to wound. So, Oba, why don’t you come out here and try to put me through the ring?

Oba Femi: Josh, I’m surprised you didn’t enjoy my title defense from last week. But you do have a point though. I relished the idea of testing a man’s limit. I relished the idea of pushing a man to the edge. Because I when step through the ropes, there’s no place for emotion. The only thing that matters is results, and my results speaks for me. You’re a man of courage, I’ll give you that. You’re steadfast.

Josh Briggs: Look at you, you walk around with so much confidence, right? You walk around here thinking that you’re the baddest dude here. But just like everyone else, you end up meeting someone who’s just a little bit tougher. So, allow me to introduce myself, my name is Josh Briggs. I am the man of mayhem, and this is NXT, where I throw hands. So, Oba, how about you do this. Put that North American Title on the line. And let’s see who falls off the ledge, first.

Oba Femi: Josh don’t say I didn’t warn you.

DIJAK: Oba Femi, the man of destiny. You must not be the man of memory, because last week, I told you, when you’re done playing around, I’ll be the man waiting for you. So, champ, here I am. So, you must have forgotten or you’re ducking me. Which one is it?

Josh Briggs: Hey, wannabe Shaft, how about you hit the bricks? This is between him and I.

DIJAK: Did you just call me, wannabe Shaft? Like, Samuel Jackson, Shaft? Brother, I don’t know if you could see this or not, but I’m white. Listen, it doesn’t matter, this isn’t about me and you, okay? So, you can go ahead and get lost. This is about me and Oba.

Oba Femi: This is not between either of you, no, no, no, because when it comes to this title, there’s Oba and then there’s everyone else.

DIJAK is trying to pull Oba back into the ring. Briggs shoves DIJAK into Oba. Oba punches DIJAK. Oba clotheslines Briggs over the top rope. Oba goes for The Toss PowerBomb, but DIJAK lands back on his feet. That lead us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring.

Shawn Spears & Joe Gacy Backstage Promo

Shawn Spears: And there it is, in its purest form. Pride always comes before the fall. The downfall of a man and his ego. It’s such a shame.

Joe Gacy: But is it?

Second Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Axiom and Charlie Dempsey will start things off. Axiom with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Following a snap mare takeover, Dempsey grabs a side wrist lock. Dempsey transitions into a side headlock. Frazer tags himself in. Axiom reverses the hold. Dempsey blocks The Mid-Kick. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom with a low dropkick. Frazer falls into the cover for a two count. Frazer applies a side headlock. Frazer with a side headlock takeover. Dempsey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Dempsey tags in Borne. Frazer runs around Borne. Frazer with a single leg dropkick. Frazer with two arm-drags. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Frazer tags in Axiom. Frazer whips Borne across the ring. Frazer drops down on the canvas. Axiom with The Apron Enzuigiri. Frazer clotheslines Borne over the top rope. Dempsey applies The Sleeper Hold. Axiom responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suicide Dive Party. Axiom rolls Borne back into the ring. Axiom goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Borne blocks it. Dempsey tags himself in. Borne goes for a Uranage Slam, but Axiom counters with The DDT. Axiom goes for a Cazadora Rollup, but Dempsey counters with a Wheelbarrow German Suplex.

Borne rolls Axiom back into the ring. Dempsey uppercuts Axiom. Dempsey stomps on Axiom’s back. Dempsey with a sharp knee strike. Dempsey with a BackBreaker for a two count. Dempsey drives his knee into Axiom’s back. Dempsey with The Japanese Arm-Drag into the turnbuckles. Dempsey tags in Borne. Uppercut/Haymaker Combination. Borne with a Belly to Back Suplex. Borne stomps on Axiom’s back. Borne whips Axiom chest first into the turnbuckles. Borne tags in Dempsey. Dempsey with The GutWrech Suplex for a two count. Dempsey sends Axiom to the corner. Axiom knocks Borne off the ring apron. Dempsey floors Axiom with a big right hand. Dempsey tags in Borne. Borne kicks Axiom in the face. Borne with a straight right hand. Axiom slaps Borne in the chest. Borne dropkicks Axiom. Borne drives his knee into Axiom’s back. Borne continues to whip Axiom into the turnbuckles. Borne tags in Dempsey. Dempsey with an uppercut forearm. Axiom kicks Dempsey in the gut. Axiom thrust kicks the midsection of Dempsey. Dempsey responds with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Dempsey with another uppercut. Dempsey tags in Borne.

Borne repeatedly stomps on Axiom’s chest. Borne tags in Dempsey. Dempsey whips Axiom across the ring. Dempsey scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Chop Exchange. Dempsey goes into the lateral press for a two count. Axiom with a running forearm smash to Borne. Axiom kicks Dempsey in the face. Dempsey catches Axiom in mid-air. Dempsey with The Bridging Samoan Drop for a two count. Dempsey applies a rear chin lock. Axiom escapes with an arm-ringer. Second Chop Exchange. Frazer and Borne tagged in. Frazer with The Springboard Double Dropkick. Frazer with a running chop. Borne reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Borne. Frazer with a flying forearm knockdown. Frazer with a Twisting Vertical Suplex. Frazer follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Borne avoids The Phoenix Splash. Borne launches Frazer over the top rope. Frazer rocks Borne with a forearm smash. Frazer kicks Dempsey off the apron. Borne Powerslams Frazer in mid-air for a two count. Borne with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Frazer puts Borne on the top turnbuckle. Frazer tags in Axiom. Double Enzuigiri. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Axiom drops Dempsey with The Golden Ratio. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– We get a video from NXT Anonymous that shows Von Wagner and Robert Stone arguing with each other following Stone’s lost to Lexis King. Stone is livid that Wagner carried him out of the ring like a baby when he told him to stay in the back during the match.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with The Wolf Dogs. Corbin is pissed that he had to pay for dinner last night. The Alpha Academy challenges The Wolf Dogs to a match for next week. If they win, they’ll get added to the Tag Team Title Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Breakker accepts the challenge. However, The Alpha Academy’s dream of becoming the NXT Tag Team Champions will come to an end, courtesy of a Spear and The End Of Days.

Third Match: Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece w/Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Ruca with a waist lock takedown. Ruca applies a front face lock. Reece goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca with a drop toe hold. Ruca does a spin drill. Ruca goes back to the front face lock. Ruca goes for a snap mare takeover, but Reece lands back on her feet. Reece applies a side headlock. Ruca reverses the hold. Reece whips Ruca across the ring. Reece drops down on the canvas. Reece leapfrogs over Ruca. Ruca lunges over Reece. Ruca and Reece start running the ropes. Reece goes for a Hip Toss, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca drops Reece with The X-Factor for a two count.

Ruca applies The Cobra Clutch. Reece rolls Ruca over for a one count. Ruca kicks Reece in the face. Reece with two clotheslines. Reece bodyslams Ruca. Reece with a Handstand Lariat. Ruca fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ruca puts Reece on the top turnbuckle. Ruca slaps Reece in the chest. Ruca with The Iconoclasm. Ruca with two diving shoulder tackles. Ruca follows that with a BackBreaker. Ruca thrust kicks the midsection of Reece. Ruca with The Butterfly Suplex. Ruca goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Reece lands back on her feet. Ruca sends Reece shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ruca connects with The Sol Snatcher to pickup the victory. After the match, Blair Davenport attacks Ruca. Davenport nails Ruca with The Kamigoye.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall

– We see Gigi Dolin talking to Wren Sinclair in the locker room. She said that what happened last week with Arianna Grace was a struck of bad luck. She was just returning the favor, but the referee caught her delivering the low blow. Arianna interrupts the conversation. She reminds Gigi that the referee’s decision is final. What Gigi did was intentional, Arianna was purely accidental. Arianna says it won’t be an easy task, but she’s going to make Gigi become a lady. She’s know dubbing her as Ms. NXT In Training.

– Ridge Holland says that this opportunity in NXT is not going the way he thought it would. He needs to be honest with himself, especially after losing to Shawn Spears last week.

Ilja Dragunov & Tony D’Angelo Segment

Tony D’Angelo: Two weeks from Saturday, it’s going to be the biggest Stand & Deliver of all-time. And I will get my opportunity at the NXT Championship. Now, as the don, timing is an ultimate premium. And right now, The D’Angelo Family is in a booming period, of strength and aggressive expansion. Now, I brought in Luca Crusifino, because in that big brain of his, he’s got a law degree, and sociology degree from Duquesne University. Now, joining alongside Rizzo and Stacks, is a man who will bring wisdom to match the muscle. Now, Ilja knows, wisdom equals power, and the don has immense power. But with that comes responsibility that trickles all the way down to the rest of the family members. So, please, put it together for my new consigliere, Luca Crusifino.

Luca Crusifino: Thank you, DON! It is my honor, and I pledge my loyalty to The D’Angelo Family.

Tony D’Angelo: Now that we got that over with. Ilja Dragunov, The Mad Dragon, unbeatable, unbreakable champion. Ilja, I got respect to you and your mother for moving you over here from Russia, for a better life. That takes guts. I got even more respect for what you’re doing for your family. But over the last couple of weeks, I’ve shown you and everybody that Tony D is the one man who will break the unbreakable. So, at Stand & Deliver …

Ilja Dragunov: Tony, Tony, Tony. I came to your restaurant for a conversation. And then you left me alone on a bridge with nothing but my own thoughts. You can feel this championship within your grasps. You can smell it, taste it, sense it. But this here is one power beyond your reach. Now that I understand how this is going to go until Stand & Deliver.

Tony D’Angelo: No, listen, Ilja, you got it all wrong, okay? You have no idea what I can do. You got no control. See, there’s so much space and opportunity between now and Philly on April 6th. In fact, I even spoke with AVA. And next week, you got a match with my underboss, Stacks. So, Ilja, I’ll see you at Stand & Deliver. Now, the real question is, what shape are you going to be in when we get there? That decision is completely up to you. But Ilja, I promise you, one wrong move, and you are going to wish you never messed with Tony D and Stand & Deliver will be a burial. See you next week, kid.

– Thea Hail offers Riley Osborne some encouragement ahead of his big title match. She apologizes for her behavior during their date. She hopes that they can still be friends. Riley is glad that the old Thea is back.

– Lola Vice is still not impressed by Karmen Petrovic’s karate training.

Fourth Match: Drew Gulak (c) w/The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne w/Chase University For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Osborne with a wrist lock takedown. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Osborne with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Osborne with a deep arm-drag. Osborne applies an arm-bar. Gulak whips Osborne across the ring. Misfired Hip Toss. Gulak with an arm-bar takedown. Gulak applies a top wrist lock. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Monkey Flip Exchange. Osborne with a deep arm-drag. Osborne with a forearm smash. Osborne uppercuts Gulak. Gulak slaps Osborne in the chest. Gulak sends Osborne to the corner. Osborne decks Gulak with a back elbow smash. Osborne with a Flying Boot. Osborne lands The Shooting Star Press to score the first pinfall of this match.

SECOND ROUND

Gulak is playing mind games with Osborne. Gulak gets distracted by Duke Hudson. Osborne hits The Fosbury Flop. Osborne rolls Gulak back into the ring. Osborne goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Gulak rolls him over for a two count. Osborne dropkicks Gulak. Osborne with a Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Gulak reverses out of the irish whip from Osborne. Rollup Exchange. Gulak whips Osborne across the ring. Drop Down Exchange. Gulak and Osborne start running the ropes. Gulak ties things up with The Sunset Flip. Gulak delivers a cheap shot after the bell rings. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring.

THIRD ROUND

This round got started during the commercial break. Gulak applies a reverse chin lock. Gulak goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Osborne lands back on his feet. Gulak blocks The O’Connor Roll. Osborne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Osborne goes for The Twisting Splash, but Gulak gets his knees up in the air. Gulak applies The GuLock. Osborne got saved by the bell. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx have arrived in the ringside area.

FOURTH ROUND

Standing Switch Exchange. Gulak goes for The GuLock, but Osborne rolls him over for a two count. Osborne with a Roll Through Hurricanrana for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Gulak with a double leg takedown. Osborne bridges out of a jackknife predicament. Gulak goes for the backslide cover, but Osborne blocks it. Osborne with the inside cradle for a two count. Osborne slaps Gulak in the chest. Gulak with an Inside Out Lariat. Osborne rocks Gulak with a forearm smash. Osborne puts Gulak on the top turnbuckle. Gulak and Osborne are trading back and forth shots. Jacy is playing mind games with Thea. Thea runs after Jacy. Osborne goes for The SuperPlex, but Nyx trips him from the outside. Gulak connects with The Flying Crossbody Block to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Drew Gulak (2-1) via Pinfall

– Fallon Henley runs into Brooks Jensen in the NXT Parking Lot. Fallon is trying to help Brooks keep his spirits up. Brooks says that he doesn’t want to be here anymore. Everything is going great for Fallon. Briggs is going to get a shot at the Northern American Title. Meanwhile, Brooks is left with nothing. He doesn’t want to talk to Fallon right now. We see Kelani Jordan arrive and she wants a piece of Kiana James and Izzi Dame. Fallon tells Kelani that she’ll have her back.

– Thea Hail and Duke Hudson barges into AVA’s office. Thea will have a match with Jazmyn Nyx next week. AVA also mentions that Duke Hudson can possibly enter the NXT North American Title Match at Stand & Deliver if he wins his match next week.

Fifth Match: The Good Brothers vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger In A Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Ledger clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Walker punches Anderson. Stereo Rebound Splashes to the outside. Ledger rolls Anderson back into the ring. Ledger with a straight right hand. Ledger whips Anderson across the ring. Ledger with a diving back elbow smash. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Ledger. Ledger decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Ledger applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Ledger across the ring. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Walker tags himself in. Walker drives Anderson face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Ledger with a Sidewalk Slam. Walker knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Anderson gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Walker with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Walker levels Anderson with The Body Avalanche for a two count.

Walker sends Anderson to the corner. Walker attacks the midsection of Anderson. Walker with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Anderson kicks Walker in the gut. Anderson tags in Gallows. Walker and Gallows are trading back and forth shots. Gallows unloads two knife edge chops. Gallows sends Walker to the corner. Walker kicks Gallows in the face. Walker gets distracted by Anderson. Gallows uppercuts Walker off the top turnbuckle. Gallows tees off on Walker. Gallows slams Walker’s head on the apron. Gallows drops Walker with The Big Boot. Gallows transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gallows slams Walker’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows is mauling Walker in the corner. Gallows with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Gallows applies a front face lock. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with a toe kick. Walker fires back with repeated bodyshots. Anderson uppercuts Walker. Anderson whips Walker into the turnbuckles. Anderson with a Running Boot. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Walker’s back and chest. Anderson poses for the crowd.

Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Walker in the gut. Gallows HeadButts Walker. Gallows uppercuts Walker. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Walker. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with a toe kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Walker is throwing haymakers at Anderson. Walker is finger tips away from Ledger. Walker with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows stops Walker in his tracks. Walker HeadButts Gallows. Ledger and Anderson are tagged in. Ledger unloads a flurry of strike. Ledger with two clotheslines. Ledger with The Atomic Drop. Walker tags himself in. Ledger with a Springboard Shoulder Tackle off the middle turnbuckle. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ledger punches Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Walker tags in Ledger. Gallows pulls Walker out of the ring. Gallows throws Walker into the steel ring steps. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Anderson tags in Gallows. The Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Trick Williams. Does he have any finals thought ahead of his first match since Vengeance Day? To be real, he’s making his own decisions now. Noam Dar may be a bad boy, but he’s not going far. He can his whole gang out there, but he’s going to be sticking and moving, and looking good doing it. Trick knows that Melo is in the building, he’s happy about that. If Melo shows up, Trick is going to kick his ass. That’s what it is, and that’s what it’s going to be.

– Roxanne Perez says that she’ll rip the NXT Women’s Title away from Lyra Valkyria at Stand & Deliver.

– Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Izzi Dame pokes fun at Thea Hail. Jazmyn Nyx plans on putting an end to Thea next week. James and Dame get into a big brawl with Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan.

– Next week on NXT, Josh Briggs will battle Duke Hudson. Plus, DIJAK vs. Shawn Spears.

Sixth Match: Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar w/Meta Four

Williams with three bodyslams. Williams applies a side headlock. Dar reverses the hold. Williams whips Dar across the ring. Dar runs into Williams. Williams tells Dar to bring it. Dar repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Williams. Williams goes for an Enzuigiri, but Dar counters with The Ankle Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Dar applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Williams rolls Dar over for a two count. Dar with The Superman Forearm. Williams dropkicks Dar for a two count. Dar kicks the left shoulder of Williams. Dar with a Spinning Back Fist. Dar applies The Guillotine Choke. Williams drives Dar back first into the turnbuckles. Dar ducks a clothesline from Williams. Williams avoids a flurry of strikes from Dar. Williams scores two left jabs. Williams with a big uppercut. Williams sends Dar to the corner. Dar crawls under Williams legs. Williams rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Dar kicks Williams off the middle turnbuckle.

Dar with clubbing mid-kicks. Dar kicks out the legs of Williams. Dar with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Dar kicks Williams in the gut. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Dar drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Dar. Williams with a Pop Up Haymaker. Dar regroups on the outside. Williams rolls Dar back into the ring. Williams with a gut punch. Williams ducks a clothesline from Dar. Williams with The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Williams with a forearm smash. Dar blocks The Uranage Slam. Dar with a soccer kick. Dar drops Williams with The Draping DDT on the floor. Dar throws Williams into the steel ring steps. Dar rolls Williams back into the ring. Dar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dar applies The Sleeper Hold. Dar ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dar and Williams are trading back and forth shots.

Dar applies The Triangle Choke. Williams with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Dar with The Discus Back Elbow. Williams responds with a leaping clothesline. Williams goes for The SpineBuster, but Dar counters with The DDT for a two count. Dar reapplies The Ankle Lock. Dar transitions into The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Williams grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dar with forearm shivers. Dar repeatedly stomps on Williams chest. Dar poses for the crowd. Williams drops Dar with The Uranage Slam. Williams with three haymakers. Williams whips Dar across the ring. Williams with Two Leg Lariats. Williams with The Flapjack. Williams knocks Oro Mensah off the apron. Williams gets distracted by Lash Legend. Williams blocks a slap from Legend. Dar with The German Suplex. Dar delivers another Discus Back Elbow for a two count. Dar goes for The Nova Roller, but Williams counters with The Trick Shot to pickup the victory.

Trick Williams: Hey everybody, pay attention. I got something I need to get off my chest. Hayes, this is personal. We don’t have to wait till Stand & Deliver. Bring your punk ass out here, right now.

Carmelo Hayes attacks Williams from behind. He was dressed up as one of his security guards. Melo tees off on Williams. Melo drops Williams with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Melo stands tall over Williams as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

