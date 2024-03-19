Oba Femi is impressing NXT higher ups.

The current reigning North American Champion is set to speak on this evening’s episode of NXT, where his direction for Stand & Deliver will most likely be revealed. Ahead of the show, Fightful Select released a report stating that the champ isn’t just winning over audiences, but those in charge as well. One source tells the publication that they see big things for Femi, and even view him as a future WWE Champion.

The report also notes that these same officials have been surprised at Femi’s development in the short time he’s been on television. That being said, NXT doesn’t plan on rushing Femi to the main roster, so for now he will remain on NXT.