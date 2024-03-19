The viewership numbers are in for the March 18th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,687,000 viewers and scored a 0.55 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 11th episode, which drew 1,751,000 viewers and scored a 0.56 in the key demo.

Raw featured Cody Rhodes cutting another promo on the Rock, a WrestleMania contract signing between GUNTHER and Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch battling Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match, and three tag teams qualifying for the Six-Pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.