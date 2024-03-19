Tonight’s edition of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing several spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

Previously announced:

Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (TBD & TBD)

– Heritage Cup Match: One Member Of No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne) (c) vs. Riley Osborne

– Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

– Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

– Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

– Oba Femi to speak

– Tony D’Angelo to speak

Spoilers

– Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne are set to represent No Quarter Catch Crew in their tag team match.

– Drew Gulak is set to defend the Heritage Cup.

– Oba Femi is set to be interrupted by Dijak and Josh Briggs.

– Carmelo Hayes is backstage at tonights tapings, and is planned to get involved with Trick Willams’ match with Noam Dar.

-Ilja Dragunov is set for Tony D’Angelo’s promo.