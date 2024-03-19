Tonight’s edition of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful’s Corey Brennan has released a new report revealing several spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT CONTINUE READING.
Previously announced:
Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Triple Threat Tag Team Qualifier: Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (TBD & TBD)
– Heritage Cup Match: One Member Of No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, or Myles Borne) (c) vs. Riley Osborne
– Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
– Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece
– Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar
– Oba Femi to speak
– Tony D’Angelo to speak
Spoilers
– Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne are set to represent No Quarter Catch Crew in their tag team match.
– Drew Gulak is set to defend the Heritage Cup.
– Oba Femi is set to be interrupted by Dijak and Josh Briggs.
– Carmelo Hayes is backstage at tonights tapings, and is planned to get involved with Trick Willams’ match with Noam Dar.
-Ilja Dragunov is set for Tony D’Angelo’s promo.