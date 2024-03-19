A new matchup has been announced for the March 21st edition of TNA Impact!
X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will host a Rebellion Referendum, where the winner will receive a shot at Ali’s title at the Rebellion pay-per-view next month.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @MustafaAli_X's #Rebellion Referendum: The winner becomes the #1 Contender for the X Division Championship at Rebellion! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/NSAU6IzOF3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 19, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 03/21 TNA IMPACT!
-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-Crazzy Steve vs. PCO for the TNA Digital Media Championship
-Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
-Ash By Elegance will be in action
-TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum