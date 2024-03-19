A note on how AEW approaches WrestleMania week with their talents.

AEW President Tony Khan has previously said that he would never run an AEW event during WrestleMania week. ROH will indeed be running its annual Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Philly during Mania week, but that is a tradition ROH has been doing since 2004. However, there are some AEW talents working other shows during Mania week, and now there’s a report that clarifies those bookings.

According to PW Insider, AEW is fine with talents taking signing appearances like WrestleCon. However, AEW does NOT want talents wrestling that week unless it is for a partner promotion such as NJPW, DDT-Pro, STARDOM, etc. There are always exceptions to the rule but that is the basic breakdown.