WWE and MLB working together to bring fans commemorative championship belts.

Both organizations issued a joint press release giving details about their collaborative effort: MLB-themed WWE Championship title belts tailored for each of the 30 teams. These unique championship belts are now up for grabs on WWE Shop, MLB Shop, and Fanatics, offering fans a chance to showcase their team spirit in a whole new way.

The press release reads:

MLB-INSPIRED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE BELTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS NOW AVAILABLE

Officially Licensed MLB Products Available for Purchase at http://MLBShop.com, http://WWEShop.com & http://Fanatics.com

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Major League Baseball today announced the launch of MLB-inspired WWE Championship title belts for all 30 teams ahead of Opening Day 2024.

The officially licensed MLB products feature the official colors and branding of all 30 teams.

The WWE Championship title belts are available for purchase now via http://MLBShop.com, http://WWEShop.com, and http://Fanatics.com.