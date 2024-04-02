Tonight’s NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several spoilers for tonight’s program. IF YOUW ISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off

-Number One Contenders For NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

-Supernova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria

– Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca – Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne

– Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice

– Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy

– Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

Programming Notes:

– The 3 way tag team match will kick off the show.

– Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes’ face off will close the show.

Spoilers:

– Dijak is set to be involved in Oba Femi vs Joe Gacy.

– The Wolf Dogs, Ilja Dragunov, Tony D’Angelo, and Josh Briggs are all set for the show.

– Gigi Dolin is notably absent from tonight’s tapings as of when we published this.