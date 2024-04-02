Tonight’s NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several spoilers for tonight’s program. IF YOUW ISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DISCONTINUE READING.
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off
-Number One Contenders For NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)
-Supernova Sessions with Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria
– Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca – Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne
– Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice
– Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy
– Lexis King vs. Von Wagner
Programming Notes:
– The 3 way tag team match will kick off the show.
– Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes’ face off will close the show.
Spoilers:
– Dijak is set to be involved in Oba Femi vs Joe Gacy.
– The Wolf Dogs, Ilja Dragunov, Tony D’Angelo, and Josh Briggs are all set for the show.
– Gigi Dolin is notably absent from tonight’s tapings as of when we published this.