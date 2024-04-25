Ring Of Honor taped matches and segments for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Wednesday night.

At the AEW Dynamite show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, matches and segments were taped for upcoming ROH On HonorClub shows.

Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com, are complete spoilers from the taping.

The taping featured the ROH debut of Camron Branae, formerly known as Amari Miller in WWE NXT.

The Infantry were in tag team action at the taping against The Outrunners.

A Proving Ground match featuring the ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven was held, as was an Aaron Solo vs. Jon Cruz singles bout.

The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver were in trios action at Wednesday’s taping.

* The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo w/Trish Adora) defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum w/Hyena Hera)

* Nyla Rose defeated Camron Branae

* Proving Ground match: ROH World Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated The Qrown (Leonis & Maximus)

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Evil Uno) defeated Zicky Dice, Adam Priest & Sean Maluta

* Aaron Solo defeated Jon Cruz

ROH airs every 7/6 on HonorClub every Thursday night.