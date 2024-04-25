AEW is returning with another double-header this Saturday night.

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, the company confirmed that this week’s AEW Rampage will once again air live immediately following a new episode of AEW Collision this Saturday night on TNT.

In addition to AEW Rampage bouts, two big matches were announced for this Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Collision, which airs at roughly 8:30 p.m. Eastern time following the conclusion of TNT’s NBA Playoffs coverage.

New Unified AEW Trios Champions Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & The Gunns) will put their titles on-the-line against the three-man team of Action Andretti and Top Flight.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will be in action, as she goes one-on-one against Anna Jay.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Collision and AEW Rampage results coverage.