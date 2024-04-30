Steph De Lander reveals her current status in pro-wrestling.

A report had surfaced last week stating that the top prospect was still a free agent despite her appearances for TNA. De Lander herself confirmed that news during a recent interview with Fightful, stating that it suits her to not be signed at the moment.

I am still a free agent. Yes, yeah. It definitely suits me right now to be independent. But, I guess, we’ll see how everything unfolds. I’m not against signing anywhere. It’s just, as Matt says, the money has to be right and it has to align with what I want to do. So, yeah, we’ll see what happens over the next six months or so. But for now I’m still a free agent, which is an

exciting place to be.

De Lander adds that she will still be working dates for TNA going forward, then gives a breakdown of how she began her discussions with the promotion.

I worked for them last year at the very start of last year and kind just of dipped my toes in, did one loop. So I met everyone then and created those connections. But obviously now, with Scott not being there, it’s slightly different and the people you speak to are different. But, in my

case, pre-Matt’s injury, all of my stuff was including Matt. So I went through him. Matt just messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, TNA want to use us for X, Y, Z. What do you think?’ We spoke about it and he dealt with the logistics of that. Now that things have changed and Matt is hurt, and obviously since being there on the weekend for me now is more of a direct line, but at the start it was Matt coming to me with the idea. He had spoken to them and then going from there. So I will be there in Albany for Under Siege and also a TV taping. From there it’s kind of, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ The other thing too, honestly, with all this kind of stuff, it comes down to availability, and Matt and I have a very full calendar. So, yeah, it’s what works for me, what works for them and hopefully we can come up with something great.

You can check out her full interview here.