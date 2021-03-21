Stephanie McMahon talked about WWE’s plans for after Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of the company while doing an interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports.

Many believe McMahon won’t step down as WWE CEO and Chairman until he passes away.

“I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it’s also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that’s exactly what we have. So I do think it’s the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it’s a combination of things.” “I don’t think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out. But I think it’s a marriage of those things.”

