Forbes recently released a Top 50 list of the most influential Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) in the world, with WWE’s Stephanie McMahon ranking very higher than executives at Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and many other top organizations. McMahon came in at #2 behind Senior VP of Marketing at Apple, Phil Schiller. Check out the excerpt written about the former women’s champion below.

McMahon is an outspoken and highly visible executive at WWE, a company in an industry often mired in controversy. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, she is a former WWE Superstar herself, and she’s a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media. She has also championed women’s equality in the WWE.

This year she spoke out about making the events that went on during the pandemic safe for fans and Superstars. In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient—and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called “Women in the Business of Sports.