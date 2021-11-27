WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and commented on how WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque is doing after undergoing surgery for a cardiac event in early September.

“Paul ‘Triple H’ is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” she said.

Stephanie also recalled some of her famous moments working with The Rock.

“I have lots of fun memories on screen with The Rock,” she said. “I think I slapped him the hardest I’ve ever slapped him at WrestleMania 31 at Levi’s Stadium. It was a good one, it was a good one. It felt like I laid it in [laughs]. I was almost like ‘oooh, that was a little too hard!’ But then he brought in Ronda Rousey and ultimately she broke my arm and everything so ultimately, he got back at me. Always fun going back and forth doing promos with The Rock. He always won, of course, but that’s alright.”

