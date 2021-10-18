WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is sending a custom WWE Women’s Title belt to the Chicago Sky for their WNBA Championship win.

McMahon took to Twitter today and said she’s proud to present the belt to Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper and the rest of the Sky team for their win over the Phoenix Mercury in the 2021 WNBA Finals.

“Every champion deserves some bling! Proud to present this custom @WWE title to @Candace_Parker, @kahleahcopper, and the @chicagosky to commemorate their #WNBAFinals victory. #SKYTOWN,” McMahon wrote.

You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below, along with a photo of the custom Chicago Sky strap:

