Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is celebrating his 77th birthday today.

Mr. McMahon was born on August 24, 1945 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. He built WWE up from a pro wrestling company to a global sports entertainment juggernaut, and retired back on July 22 amid allegations of misconduct. McMahon remains the majority shareholder of WWE.

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and wished her father a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday Pop, I Love You!,” she wrote with a throwback photo of the two.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below:

Happy Birthday Pop, I Love You! pic.twitter.com/sw5TP8b3OR — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 24, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.