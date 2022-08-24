AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Dynamite from Cleveland, OH.

The men’s division rankings saw Adam Page and Powerhouse Hobbs keep the top two spots, while Jay Lethal moved from #4 to #3, and Darby Allin moved from #5 to #4. Bryan Danielson made the chart this week, taking the #5 spot and knocking Daniel Garcia off.

The top 4 spots on the women’s division rankings stayed the same this week. The only change was Jamie Hayter taking the #5 spot after not ranking last week, which knocked Nyla Rose off the list.

The top two spots in the tag team division stayed the same this week, while The Acclaimed moved from #4 to #3, which knocked Evil Uno and 10 to #4. The Gunn Club made the list at #5 this week, which knocked Private Party off.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. “Hangman” Adam Page

2. Powerhouse Hobbs

3. Jay Lethal (up from #4 last week)

4. Darby Allin (up from #5 last week)

5. Bryan Danielson (did not rank last week)

AEW World Champion: CM Punk

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Toni Storm

2. Britt Baker

3. Athena

4. Anna Jay

5. Jamie Hayter (did not rank last week)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. The Young Bucks

3. The Acclaimed (up from #4 last week)

4. Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order (down from #3 last week)

5. The Gunn Club (did not rank last week)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday August 24, 2022 pic.twitter.com/T3TH9cecHm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022

