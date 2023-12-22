Stephen Amell looks back on his match at WWE SummerSlam 2015.

The acclaimed actor spoke about this time of his life during a recent virtual signing with a Sign-it-Live for Highspots. Amell revealed that he wanted to use the theme from the show Arrow, which he was the lead in, at SummerSlam, but Warner Bros. wanted to charge him $5,000 for the use. This is what Amell stated:

I asked W.B. if we could use the Arrow theme song for my music (at WWE SummerSlam 2015), and they said yeah and they wanted to charge me $5,000, and I said, ‘Are you guys out of your mind?’ I said, ‘I will not pay you a single dollar. Do you understand that I’m doing promotion for the show?’ And they went, ‘Well, we didn’t set it up. So it’s gonna be $5,000,’ and I said — can we swear on this? I said, ‘Go f*ck yourselves’ and then they called up and they said, ‘We’re happy to give it to you’ and I said, ‘Uhn, uhn…’ I shouldn’t have shared that. The WWE wrote me a nice — they wrote me something. They did it. It wasn’t as good as what Blake Neely put together for The Arrow score which would’ve been amazing… Oh man, people at studios don’t like when they don’t have their own ideas.

Amell teamed up with PAC (Neville) to battle King Barrett and Stardust (Cody Rhodes).

Elsewhere in the signing, Amell joked that he really wanted to blade in Heels season two, but the show-runners would not allow it.

I really, really wanted to blade in the season finale of season two of Heels and they’re just like, ‘No.’

You can check out the full virtual signing here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)