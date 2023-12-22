AEW has released the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
-Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Rocky Romero
-El Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus
-The Hardys vs. The Kingdom
-Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata
-We’ll hear from Kris Statlander
