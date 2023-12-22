AJ Styles is back.

But is “The Phenomenal One” a good guy or a bad guy?

Fightful Select is reporting that the longtime WWE veteran is not expected to be a full-fledged heel, despite his actions on his return appearance last Friday night.

As seen during last week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show, Styles returned and helped take out The Bloodline, but then turned and attacked LA Knight as well.

Following a return from a three-month hiatus, the direction for Styles is considered to be one where he will be justified in his attack of “The Mega Star,” and one where it’s a bit of a “choose your adventure” situation with Styles.

As is the case with any situation in WWE, plans can and often do change, however as of right now Styles will not be working as a full-fledged heel character.

Styles is scheduled to make his follow-up appearance from last week’s return on tonight’s taped episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He will be doing an in-ring promo and will also compete in a match on the show.