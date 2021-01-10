Pro-wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin of FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics, including who are his favorite superstars on the current WWE roster. Highlights can be found below.

On his good chemistry with his guests and how he has a team he collaborates with:

Aw, man, yeah. We have a whole team and I have input as well. USA Network surrounded me with a hell of a team, and it’s all hands on deck. We all work together. They make me better as the face of the show and one thing I told them, after we did the pilot and we did that first episode with Rob and started figuring out what this thing is, I said, “Hey, guys. This ain’t rocket science. We’re not trying to save the world. This is about a good time. So, if we’re not having a good time making this show, we’re doing something wrong. So, that’s what we do, Ryan. I try to shine a light on my guest, get stories from them, and get a chance to know them and have fun. And it’s the fastest thirty minutes you’ll see on TV.

On his interview style and a great interview he was apart of:

Man, I don’t know about interview style, but I’ll never forget, I did Stone Cold versus “The Voice” Michael Schiavello. He’s an Australian. I went in and did that interview. It was down there in the Marriott down in Marina del Ray, you know the place, I was kind of tired. You know, whatever. But, he was so passionate about wrestling, he knew a few tricks to get in and I was really blown away by the interview and it was one of the best interviews I’ve ever taken part of. Every now and then I will call him and ask him for some help or if I get in my head or something like that. Other than that, I can’t say that I’ve modeled myself after anybody. It’s just repetitions, finding your own style. I’m not the best in the world, but I am me, and you’re gonna get genuine me. I keep it about as real as you can keep it, and I don’t make it into too much science. The people that I’m talking to, I’m as big of fan of theirs as anybody else is. So, I want the best stories that they’ve got and hopefully they can let their guard down or realize this isn’t Stone Cold Steve Austin yelling at them. It’s Steve Austin, the human being, trying to have a good time and shoot the breeze with them.

On questions he hates being asked during an interview:

Yeah, you know, where the name came from or this and that. I feel like it’s been so long, that if you don’t know by now … I’ve talked about it so many times. I’ve said it in so many interviews. You can find it anywhere. So, let’s move on to the next thing. But, sometimes not everyone has listened to all those interviews and they’re a fan of this platform. So, in trying to get some history, you have to have some of those building blocks. So, inevitably, sometimes, it always gets put in there. That’s just one of them that’s kinda like, it’s time to move on.

Who his favorites are on the roster right now: