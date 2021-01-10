During today’s NFL Playoff games on FOX WWE advertised that Universal champion Roman Reigns would be having a face-to-face confrontation with Adam Pearce on next Friday’s edition of SmackDown. Reigns assisted Pearce in becoming the new number one contender on last night’s show, where the Tribal Chief and his lackey Jey Uso beat down Shinsuke Nakamura in the evening’s main event gauntlet match to help Pearce get the win.

Reigns had been bullying Pearce earlier in the night, and as of now is set to face him at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay per view later this month.