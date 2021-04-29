Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw another brawl break out between the Nightmare Family and The Factory, with the young Austin Gunn taking out QT Marshall with the Lou Thez Press, a maneuver that was made famous by WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake would respond to Gunn tagging him on Twitter asking him how he thought the move looked, to which he responded, “Hell Yeah!”

Hell Yeah! — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 29, 2021

Also on last night’s show Darby Allin retained the TNT championship against the Dark Order’s “10” after catching the big man in a cradle out of the full-nelson. “10” has since taken to Twitter writing, “Nothing but respect for @DarbyAllin.”