Steve Austin made an appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how was Bret Hart’s idea for Austin to blade during their famous WrestleMania 13 match.

“Me and Bret were talking. He said, ‘Steve, if you’re going to pass out in the sharpshooter, you need to have some color.’ I said, ‘You think?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ At the time, there was a no color policy. So, I’m the newer guy. I don’t have any tenure. I’ve done the business (blading), plenty. But, under this new place that I’m in, I don’t have any stroke. He said, ‘If you want, I’ll get it for you.’ That’s an insurance policy and he just put me under his umbrella. I hit my head on the guard rail and I got busted open, but that was his idea. On that exchange, when we went to the floor, I said, ‘Judgement call’, meaning, hey, if you want to, get it, but if you don’t, don’t worry about it because we got these people hook, line, and sinker. He was following through. I’m so glad he did because, had I would have done the same exact thing, the way I sold that, I can’t say I’m blowing smoke up my a*s, but, I sold it like a motherf*cker. Had I not had all that red sh*t on my face, streaming through my teeth, and then you see how much blood I actually lost, and it wasn’t one of those gore fests, because you can go too hard and get too much and it becomes distracting and hard to watch. This was not hard to watch. This just added so much level to the struggle that I was going through, but was not just a turnoff. So, it became one of the most iconic images, in my opinion, in the history of the wrestling business. I’m not going to say the most, but one of the most.”