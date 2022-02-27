WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania weekend as he announced today he will be on hand at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, TX on Thursday, March 31st for the release of his brand new American Lager beer.

Steve Austin’s Badass Broken Skull Bash is set to be presented by El Segundo Brewing company. He wrote the following on Instagram:

“Join me @billybobstexas on Thursday 3-31-22 for the Texas release of my brand new American Lager. @esbcbrews and I have crafted and fine tuned this beer to be the most crushable and easy drinking beer in America. I will be there to drink beer and enjoy celebrating the release of this bad ass beer in my home state of Texas. @recklesskelly96 will be there to supply some awesome live music. I look forward to seeing everyone at the one and only @billybobstexas. Whether you’re coming down for #wrestlemania weekend,or from the area, come join the Broken Skull Beer Bash. General admission and VIP tickets available.”

As previously reported, WWE has made overtures to Austin about coming out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 38 with his opponent being Kevin Owens. WWE has yet to announce the bout.