On Saturday, Impact wrestling confirmed a new match for next week’s episode on AXS TV as Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin will take place.

After his betrayal of Team IMPACT at No Surrender, Maclin, who was also part of the team, said that he would be getting his hands on Edwards as a result.

Edwards is scheduled to face Rhino at Sacrifice on Saturday, March 5.

Here is the current card for the show: