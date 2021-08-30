Steve Maclin made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Deonna Purrazzo helping him get into Impact Wrestling:

“I actually flew in the week that she had Slammiversary. It was her first match back there where she won the title. That was kind of cool. I didn’t go for the show or anything. I just wanted to get away from Florida at that time. A year later, me getting let go, and going the same route. A week after I got let go, I went with her to the Impact tapings. I was not looking for a job or anything, I just wanted to get away from the PC (Performance Center) era bubble. She said, ‘Just come to the show.’ I’m like, ‘Yea, ok, no problem.” “I just hit it off and started chatting to (Tommy) Dreamer, not about wrestling, just New York Giants and the history of Giants football. It was a good shot for me to land, and I am very happy to be here.”

His character:

“So for me as Steve Maclin, Cutler is dead. He is dead and gone now. But as Steve Maclin, I already had the ideas of where I wanted to go for years. I was pitching in the Performance Center, and the creative process there, and I always had ideas. I had notepads and notes on the phone. Also, I just have all these ideas and old promos where I just wanted to put together what I am now and how I envision myself. So, I took a little bit from The Punisher, I took who I am, and did it all in one, mixing in the background of being a marine. Taking the dark side of The Punisher, trying to manipulate it into myself and just be me. The fun part is just being me.”

