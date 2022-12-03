NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout that will take place December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view.
The promotion held a fan vote on social media. Shingo Takagi’s proposed lumberjack last man standing match won over Taichi’s 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.
Shingo will defend the KOPW trophy against Taichi. The winner will be crowned NJPW’s official King of Pro Wrestling for 2022. NJPW issued the following:
The last three days have seen fan voting take place for December 19, and Shingo Takagi and Taichi’s collision over the KOPW 2022 trophy at the joint TAKA+Taichi 50th Anniversary card on NJPW World PPV.
After 28,524 votes were cast worldwide, Taichi had the very narrow edge with the international vote, while Shingo Takagi captured the votes on the Japanese side.
The final results were
Taichi: 30 Minute High Score Match- 13, 695 votes (48%)
Shingo takagi: Takagi Style Lumberjack last man Standing Match- 14,829 votes (52%)
As a result, Yoyogi will see a Takagi Style Lumberjack last man Standing match! Lumberjacks will be around the ring to keep action inside, while victory will be attained by a pinfall, directly followed by a ten count KO.