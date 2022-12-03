NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout that will take place December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view.

The promotion held a fan vote on social media. Shingo Takagi’s proposed lumberjack last man standing match won over Taichi’s 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.

Shingo will defend the KOPW trophy against Taichi. The winner will be crowned NJPW’s official King of Pro Wrestling for 2022. NJPW issued the following: