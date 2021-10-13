WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have signed with SiriusXM’s Stitcher for their new podcast home.

Stitcher announced today that Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will bring The Bellas Podcast to their platform. The series returns with new episodes on Wednesday, November 3.

You can see the new trailer for The Bellas Podcast below.

Each week, Nikki and Brie will give listeners uncensored access to their lives, while welcoming special guests, discussing current issues, and opening up to share real life moments and experiences.

The Bellas Podcast has been on a hiatus since this past spring. It was previously a part of the Endeavor Audio Network. Nikki and Brie will now produce the show with support from Stitcher.

“I’m excited to relaunch The Bellas Podcast with Stitcher,” Brie said. “Since we’ve been on hiatus, I’ve really missed the authentic connection with the Bella Army that podcasting creates. It allows us to be vulnerable, raw and more present than any other platform and I can’t wait!!”

“This podcast has been one of my favorite platforms yet to use my voice,” Nikki added. “I get to be uncensored, unedited and so raw. I’m beyond honored to be with SiriusXM’s Stitcher now! This is the perfect home for The Bellas Podcast. We’ve missed you our listeners and can’t wait to start chatting again!”

The press release issued today notes that access for brands and marketers to The Bellas Podcast is only available through SXM Media – the exclusive advertising and sales organization that includes inventory across SiriusXM, Stitcher, Pandora and other major platforms and podcasters. The show will be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

The Bellas are managed by SMAC Entertainment. SMAC, in conjunction with WME, represented Nikki and Brie in the Stitcher acquisition.

Below is the new trailer for the return of the show:

