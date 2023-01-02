IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has revealed more details on CM Punk gifting Starbucks gift cards to members of the AEW locker room.

In his recent plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW, which was made during his new FTR podcast, Harwood mentioned how Punk bought Starbucks gift cards for the members of the AEW women’s division, then had “one of the girls” hand the cards out, anonymously and without saying who the cards were for. Harwood said everyone knew the cards were from Punk as he just loved the atmosphere and loved being in AEW, and also loved the work the AEW women’s division was putting in. Punk reportedly thought the AEW women’s wrestlers were “busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE’s women’s division was getting.”

Harwood later revealed how Punk gave Starbucks gift cards to members of The Pinnacle, right before his program with current AEW World Champion MJF. Harwood recalled how Punk called them to his own locker room, and gave a speech on making money together, then gave the $500 gift cards to MJF, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow.

“He knew coming in that he was eventually going to work with Max (MJF) in an angle, so he called all the guys in the Pinnacle into his locker room. His locker room door, always open, you could walk in and walk out without knocking and say hello. He was incredible at that,” Dax said of Punk. “He brought us in his locker room and sat everyone down and said, ‘We’re all going to be working together soon. I can’t wait to work with you guys. I’m a fan of every single one of you and I hope we can make a ton of money together, and I hope we can make a ton of money for this company. Just to show you my appreciation, I have these for you.’

“He knew that most of us were coffee connoisseurs, or we loved coffee, and he had these gift cards from Starbucks with like $500 on each gift card. He gave it to myself, Cash, Shawn, Wardlow, and Max. He said, ‘I know this isn’t much, but it’s to show my appreciation for you guys allowing me to work with you.'”

Punk’s AEW future remains up in the air. You can click here for a recent update.

